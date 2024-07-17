  • Services

Plans progress to transform old Waterworks building

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

THE planning application, which should clear the way for the transformation of the old Waterworks Building at Terryland into an outdoor water-based activities centre, has been lodged this week with An Bord Pleanála.

Galway City Council has submitted the application to the Planning Board with the intention of commencing work on the project next year.

Fáilte Ireland has approved a grant of €1.2 million for the development at Terryland of ‘state-of-the-art facilities’ to support outdoor water based activities on the Corrib.

According to Fáilte Ireland, the Corrib has seen a significant increase in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities over recent years such as kayaking and paddle-boarding.

Tourism Officer with Galway City Council, Ruairí Lehmann, told the Galway City Tribune that pending a positive outcome on the planning submission, work would start on the project in 2025 and be completed by year end.

“This  facility will provide public all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms, to provide for these activities.

“The centre will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points,” said Ruairí Lehmann.

He added that the plans for the old Waterworks Building followed on from a City Council Feasibility Study which identified Galway city as having the potential to develop the Corrib and Canal network as ‘a Blueway project’.

Blueways are a network of trails in different parts of the country alongside Ireland’s best known lakes, canals and rivers, with visitors having the travel options of canoeing, biking or walking.

It is understood that the stone façade and roofing structure of the Waterworks Building will be preserved in the project with a lot of the work concentrated on internal facilities.

Improved access to the water, a new walkway/pedestrian crossing on the Dyke Road and the provision of floating pontoon facility also form part of the plans.

Last week, former Mayor of Galway and Monument Road resident Frank Fahy, said that the project would be very good news for the city.

“It will be a major boost for water sports and tourism in the city,” he said.

Officially titled, The Galway Corporation Waterworks, the Terryland building dates back to 1867, with the single-storey pumping station block added on in 1954.

The building has been unused and partially derelict for many years.

Pictured: The old waterworks at the Dyke Road.

