Plans progress to transform old Waterworks building
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
THE planning application, which should clear the way for the transformation of the old Waterworks Building at Terryland into an outdoor water-based activities centre, has been lodged this week with An Bord Pleanála.
Galway City Council has submitted the application to the Planning Board with the intention of commencing work on the project next year.
Fáilte Ireland has approved a grant of €1.2 million for the development at Terryland of ‘state-of-the-art facilities’ to support outdoor water based activities on the Corrib.
According to Fáilte Ireland, the Corrib has seen a significant increase in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities over recent years such as kayaking and paddle-boarding.
Tourism Officer with Galway City Council, Ruairí Lehmann, told the Galway City Tribune that pending a positive outcome on the planning submission, work would start on the project in 2025 and be completed by year end.
“This facility will provide public all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms, to provide for these activities.
“The centre will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points,” said Ruairí Lehmann.
He added that the plans for the old Waterworks Building followed on from a City Council Feasibility Study which identified Galway city as having the potential to develop the Corrib and Canal network as ‘a Blueway project’.
Blueways are a network of trails in different parts of the country alongside Ireland’s best known lakes, canals and rivers, with visitors having the travel options of canoeing, biking or walking.
It is understood that the stone façade and roofing structure of the Waterworks Building will be preserved in the project with a lot of the work concentrated on internal facilities.
Improved access to the water, a new walkway/pedestrian crossing on the Dyke Road and the provision of floating pontoon facility also form part of the plans.
Last week, former Mayor of Galway and Monument Road resident Frank Fahy, said that the project would be very good news for the city.
“It will be a major boost for water sports and tourism in the city,” he said.
Officially titled, The Galway Corporation Waterworks, the Terryland building dates back to 1867, with the single-storey pumping station block added on in 1954.
The building has been unused and partially derelict for many years.
Pictured: The old waterworks at the Dyke Road.
More like this:
Lighting to be installed at Dunmore Abbey before winter
Lighting is to be installed at Dunmore Abbey, and it’s expected to be in place before the w...
Galway workers feel undervalued, stressed and burned out – SIPTU survey
Low pay is driving a staffing crisis in the Early Years sector and until it’s addressed, up to on...
Grants for city cafés that stay open late
The city’s cafés are to be offered grants from the Council to run nighttime events in an attempt ...
IFA President to attend meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law
IFA President Francie Gorman is to attend a meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law. Galwa...
Call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects in West and Northwest region
There’s a call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects across the Wes...
4 Galway companies make Sunday Times Best Places to Work
4 Galway companies have made the Sunday Times Best Places to Work. They are Channel Mechanics Bal...
Galway Gardaí and Interpol involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering
Galway Gardaí and Interpol have been involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering. Ac...
TD quizzes Finance Minister on cancelled works on Galway roads
Galway East TD Sean Canney has quizzed the Finance Minister on works being cancelled for Galway r...
New creative project aims to explore solutions to air pollution in Galway city
A €250,000 creative project has been launched in Galway city, aimed at finding solutions to air p...