Plans progress to develop water quality community forum in Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Local Authority Waters Programme, known as LAWPRO is linking up with the Galway Bay Southeast catchment area of Galway and Clare to improve water quality.
LAWPRO is a national shared service working on behalf of all the local authorities to achieve good water quality.
A workshop held in Loughrea recently progressed the idea of developing a water quality community forum in Galway.
This would be part of a wider initiative nationally to develop public participation in the next River Basin Management plan.
LAWPRO Western Senior Community Water Officer Luke Drea stresses the importance of clean water for human health:
