Plans progress in Roundstone for Tim Robinson memorial

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are progressing in Roundstone for a memorial for Tim Robinson.

They include building a library in honour of the late writer and environmentalist.

Tim Robinson did not escape controversy when he lived in Connemara. There was a view that his stances on the environment led, in part, to planning difficulties in the region.

However, his commitment to the Connemara landscape, and the quality of his work, was widely praised.

His map-making and his writings were seen, especially in academic circles, as seminal works in detailing the history and geography of the Burren, the Aran Islands and Connemara.

A plan for Roundstone up to 2030 is now afoot and a library or store of Tim Robinson’s work is one of the objectives.

Suggestions that this memorial would be located at the house where he and his wife, Mairéad lived beside the Roundstone Pier have been ruled out given the condition of the structure.

However, the memorial or library may form part of the plans for an extension and redevelopment of the local Community Centre – plans which are now in the hands of the architects.