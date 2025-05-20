Plans moving foward for wastewaster upgrade projects in Ballygar and Mountbellew

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are moving forward for wastewater upgrade projects in Ballygar and Mountbellew.

Lack of wastewater capacity is the main reason why new housing developments cannot be built in many parts of the county.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney says Uisce Eireann is now going to tender for the Ballygar and Mountbellew projects.

Minister Canney says these are vitally important for future growth.

