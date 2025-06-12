  • Services

Plans moving forward for upgrade of Oranmore Train Station carpark

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The wheels are in motion for the much-needed upgrade of the car park at Oranmore Train Station.

It comes as works are set to begin this year on the addition of a passing loop and extra platform.

The long-awaited passing loop and additional platform will add extra capacity to tackle jam-packed carriages at peak times.

But while that addresses one major problem, it draws attention to another – the limitations of the current car park, which is often over-capacity.

While separate plans are moving to create more space, they’re a ways behind the main works.

A meeting at County Hall this week heard a tender will be advertised in the coming weeks for a design team.

Councillor Tomás Grealish wanted to know where commuters would be supposed to go when the redesigned carpark was under construction.

The answer was simple – it’s impossible to speculate until the design works are completed.

Separately, plans are also being advanced for improved cycle and pedestrian links between the station and Oranmore village – as well as an eco-park beside the station

