Plans moving forward for new elective hospital at Merlin Park
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Plans are moving forward for a new elective hospital planned at Merlin Park.
The long sought project has been touted as a crucial development for years, that’ll relieve some of the pressure on UHG.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A meeting of the Health Forum West has heard that a design team will be sought for the hospital in the near future.
It’s expected that all going well, it’ll be completed in 2028.
It comes as seperately, a new surgical hub is also being built at Merlin Park, to further take pressure off UHG by carrying out low and medium complexity surgeries.
Councillor Donagh Killilea says he’s pleased to see both projects making good progress.
The post Plans moving forward for new elective hospital at Merlin Park appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Local Councillor claims out-of-control dogs wreaking havoc on farms
A local councillor is claiming out of control dogs are wreaking havoc on farms right across the c...
Referendum voting to take place at 345 Galway polling stations today
Referendum voting is to take place at 345 Galway polling stations all day today(Fri Mar 8) This i...
Salthill Fives set to provide economic boost for the area
It will be a two-in-a-row this summer for the revamped Salthill Fives soccer tournament with the ...
Galway Active Travel schemes becoming a byword for waste
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley The publication of Galway’s Activ...
Galway City Council urged not to build housing on green spaces in estates
A motion calling on Galway City Council not to build on any green spaces in one of the oldest cit...
Eyre Square ‘needs makeover’ ahead of tourist season
Galway’s most recognisable city centre landmark – Eyre Square – needed ‘urgent cosmetic work’ ahe...
Rising from the ashes – from Ireland to Iran
As I witnessed the lived history of women in my own country, Iran, stifled by oppression and cens...
Drama of families left behind
Ireland’s lack of regulation when it comes to surrogacy, and the impact this can have on LGBTQ+ &...
Lecture on Galwegian Emily Anderson
The extraordinary life and achievements of Galway woman, Emily Anderson will be the subject of a ...