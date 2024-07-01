Plans moving forward for new bus shelter in Headford
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Plans for a new bus shelter in Headford are moving forward.
A meeting of Tuam area councillors this week heard that a tender has been advertised for the project.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Fine Gael Tuam area Councillor Andrew Reddington says the local community has been working hard to get a shelter for years.
The post Plans moving forward for new bus shelter in Headford appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Young woman raped in Galway shed waives her anonymity to allow her attacker to be named
A young woman raped in a Galway shed has waived her anonymity in order to allow her attacker to b...
Inspection identifies significant fire safety issues at nursing home in Ballinasloe
An inspection has revealed significant fire safety issues at a nursing home in Ballinasloe. The u...
Tuam area councillor says HSE cannot be “bystander” as Pieta House faces funding challenges
A Tuam area councillor says the HSE cannot simply act as a “bystander” while Pieta Ho...
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during June
Over a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Unviersity Hospital Galway during the month of ...
Minister says GRETB’s new apprenticeship centre further enhances Galway’s educational capacity
The Minister for Further and Higher Education says GRETB’s new apprenticeship training cent...
Council to look at removing oversized headstones in Tuam cemetery
Galway County Council is to examine the possibility of removing oversized headstones in Tuam ceme...
Galway Simon ‘stretched to keep up with demand’ amid rising West homeless figures
Galway Simon Community says its services are ‘stretched to keep up with demand’ as ho...
Galway bar shines in viral Netflix behind-the-scenes Bridgerton video
M. Fitzgerald's Bar on Quay Street, Galway has become the latest sensation following the release ...
Higher Education Minister to open new apprenticeship training facility at GRETB
The Minister for Further and Higher Education will officially open a new apprenticeship training ...