Plans moving forward for new bus shelter in Headford

Plans for a new bus shelter in Headford are moving forward.

A meeting of Tuam area councillors this week heard that a tender has been advertised for the project.





Fine Gael Tuam area Councillor Andrew Reddington says the local community has been working hard to get a shelter for years.

