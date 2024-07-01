  • Services

Plans moving forward for new bus shelter in Headford

Plans for a new bus shelter in Headford are moving forward.

A meeting of Tuam area councillors this week heard that a tender has been advertised for the project.


Fine Gael Tuam area Councillor Andrew Reddington says the local community has been working hard to get a shelter for years.

