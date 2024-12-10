Plans move forward for new Loughrea fire station at St Lawrence's Field despite objections

Plans are to move forward for a new fire station at St Lawrence’s Field in Loughrea, despite some disagreement among local councillors.

Most councillors backed the plans, however, local concerns were brought forward by Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Curley in relation to its location.

Councillor Curley voted against the Part 8 due to worries of the loss of amenity area at the location, with his party colleagues Martina Kinnane and Gerry Finnerty abstaining from the vote.

A detailed report, however, recommended backing the plans, with the promise a greenspace area would be available for recreational use.

Councillor Moegie Maher says it’s time to move forward with the plans, which are long awaited for the area: