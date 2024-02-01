  • Services

Services

Plans move forward for major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles in Tuam

Published:

Plans move forward for major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles in Tuam
Share story:

Plans for a major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles Car Park in Tuam are moving forward.

At a special meeting of councillors today, there was an unanimous vote of approval for the project.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It aims to maintain The Shambles as an improved car park, but also allows for a covered casual trading area and an all-weather community space.

The plan will now be submitted for financial support from Government

Councillor Stephen McHugh proposed the approval – in what was his last meeting as a replacement for his sister, Karey McHugh, who’s on maternity leave.

Our reporter Kevin Dwyer spoke to architect Brent Mostert before he made a detailed presentation this afternoon

 

The post Plans move forward for major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles in Tuam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway public share mixed views on new supermarket recycling scheme

People in Galway have been sharing their mixed views in relation to the Deposit Return Scheme, wh...

no_space
City woman celebrates 100th birthday today

A city woman is celebrating her 100th birthday today. Nonie Cosgrave, originally from Lackagh, is...

no_space
Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB

Registration is now open for four courses outside the CAO system, which will be offered through b...

no_space
Plans lodged for major office development in Knocknacarra

Plans have been lodged for a major office development in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital Investmen...

no_space
73 patients waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today

73 patients are waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today. 58 patients are on tr...

no_space
Galway TD calls for urgent review of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is in need of urgent review according to Galway West TD M...

no_space
Traffic chaos expected in city this evening as farmers plan tractor protest over EU rules

Traffic chaos is expected around Galway city this evening, as farmers will carry out a tractor pr...

no_space
O’ Cuiv says a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” around asylum seekers

There’s a lot of “misunderstanding and misinformation” in the public space abou...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major expansion to well-known city bar

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major expansion to a well k...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up