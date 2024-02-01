Plans move forward for major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles in Tuam

Plans for a major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles Car Park in Tuam are moving forward.

At a special meeting of councillors today, there was an unanimous vote of approval for the project.





It aims to maintain The Shambles as an improved car park, but also allows for a covered casual trading area and an all-weather community space.

The plan will now be submitted for financial support from Government

Councillor Stephen McHugh proposed the approval – in what was his last meeting as a replacement for his sister, Karey McHugh, who’s on maternity leave.

Our reporter Kevin Dwyer spoke to architect Brent Mostert before he made a detailed presentation this afternoon

