Plans move forward for former Crown site in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are moving forward for the development of a prominent site in the city.

Crown Square Developments Limited is seeking 10-year planning permission for a mixed-use development at the former Crown Equipment site at the junction of Monivea Road and Joyces Road, Mervue.

Phase 1 of the development would include 5 blocks of commercial offices, which range in height from 3 to 6 stories over ground floor level.

It would also include a 175-bedroom hotel with conferencing facilities – 5 stories high over ground floor level.

There would also be a public realm with pedestrian and cyclist linkages.

