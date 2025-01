This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged to convert the former Educate Together secondary school at Murrough into an early years facility.

The school, which had outgrown the building, moved to Newtownsmith in summer 2022.

Now, Bia Educa Ltd is looking to repurpose the building on the Dublin Road near Galway Crystal into an early years facility.

City planners will decide in February.