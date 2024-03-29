Plans lodged for significant housing development in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a significant housing development in Moycullen.

The project led by Solemia Limited would see 60 homes and a creche built at a site on the south side of the village, beside the Bun na Coille estate.





They’d be mainly three and four-bed units and a new access road would be created as an extension from Bun na Coille.

County planners are due to make a decision in May.

