Plans lodged for significant housing development in Moycullen
Plans have been lodged for a significant housing development in Moycullen.
The project led by Solemia Limited would see 60 homes and a creche built at a site on the south side of the village, beside the Bun na Coille estate.
They’d be mainly three and four-bed units and a new access road would be created as an extension from Bun na Coille.
County planners are due to make a decision in May.
