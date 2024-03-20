Plans lodged for significant housing development in Headford

Plans have been lodged for a significant new housing development in Headford.

Solus Holdings Ulc is seeking permission for 65 new homes at Cong Road.





The project would also involve road works on the R334, including new vehicle and pedestrian entrance and a pedestrian crossing point.

County planners are expected to make a decision in April.

