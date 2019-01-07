Plans lodged for replacement theatres at Merlin Park

The HSE has sought planning permission for a new modular theatre building on the grounds of Merlin Park Hospital, to replace existing units which were shut down more than two years ago due to a leaking roof.

And officials are hopeful that the existing theatre – which was refurbished and is open a ‘stop-gap’ solution – can be used to relieve waiting lists at UHG.

Plans were lodged with Galway City Council for the construction of a new 613 square metre building and link corridor at the main hospital building to replace the existing to theatres, which the HSE has described as “no longer fit for purpose”.

The HSE came under fire this week by West Regional Health Forum member, Councillor Padraig Conneely, who branded the delays as “unacceptable”.

“It’s almost two-and-a-half years since there was a leak detected in the roof of the theatre, and all procedures were stopped on safety grounds.

“I urge the City Council to approve the application so the two new theatres can proceed to construction and help eliminate the long waiting list for orthopaedic surgery at Merlin Park,” said Cllr Conneely.

According to the planning application, the development is an “upgrade and consolidation” of the existing theatre services, with no discernible increase in staff, patient or vehicle movements.

“The proposal is for a replacement theatre suite to the main hospital building following the decommissioning of an existing theatre suite. It represents a like for like replacement in terms of operating theatre capacity.

“The scheme will utilise modular construction on traditional concrete foundations to construct the new extension. The extension will be connected to the main hospital building via a short pedestrian link corridor and all regular pedestrian traffic, patient and staff, will be to the building this walkway.

“Once the proposed new theatres are commissioned, the existing orthopaedic theatre will no longer be in use. It is hoped that at some point in the future, the existing theatre could be utilised to help decongest the University Hospital Galway site, however, at present, no funding or plans exist for this scenario.

“The theatres will be used for orthopaedic elective activity and infrastructure in Merlin Park and will comprise two orthopaedic theatre suites. Supporting each theatre will be an anaesthetic room, pre and post-operative recovery rooms, staff changing, toilet facilities and storage,” the application reads.

According to the plans, it is proposed to use existing parking spaces as it is not anticipated there will be any increase in traffic, as patient and staff numbers will remain the same.

A decision on the application is expected in February.

Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operating Officer with the Saolta University Healthcare Group – which operates Galway’s public hospitals – previously said she is hopeful the new unit can be delivered in the first half of 2019.

She accepted that the conclusion of the contract with the preferred bidder to design and deliver the unit continued to be “challenging”.