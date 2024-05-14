Plans lodged for ‘pop-up’ swimming pool in Ballinderreen

Planning permission is being sought for a temporary ‘pop-up’ swimming pool in Ballinderreen.

The project is led by the Kinvara Regional Swimming Pool Committee and would be located within the Ballindereen Community Grounds.





The pool would be housed in a temporary marque type structure with self-contained toilets.

Ireland’s first portable public swimming pool was opened in Donabate in Dublin in 2022.

County planners will make a decision on the Ballinderreen project in July.

