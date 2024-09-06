  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Plans lodged for over 150 new homes at Ballymoneen Road in city

Published:

Plans lodged for over 150 new homes at Ballymoneen Road in city
Share story:

Plans have been lodged for over 150 new homes at Ballymoneen Road in the city.

Cairn Homes Properties Limited is seeking permission for the development behind the existing Fana Buí estate.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The plans are for 113 new houses and 43 apartments, as well as a creche, with a new entrance off Ballymoneen Road.

City planners will make a decision in October.

2460270

The post Plans lodged for over 150 new homes at Ballymoneen Road in city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Funding for University of Galway brain tumour researcher

University of Galway researcher, Dr Catalina Vallejo Giraldo, whose work focuses on cancers of th...

no_space
Sinn Féin launches survey to understand needs of residents in Ballybane

Sinn Féin has launched a survey aimed at gaining an understanding of the needs of people in Bally...

no_space
UHG and Portiuncula with relatively high rates of patients catching infections

A snapshot survey has revealed that University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballin...

no_space
Croí to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention hub

Croí is to launch Ireland’s largest mobile stroke prevention and heart health hub in Tuam n...

no_space

Professor Becky Whay appointed Interim Deputy President and Registrar at University of Galway BP ...

no_space
United are edging closer to European spot next season

Galway United 1 Derry City 0 THE first time Galway United won the First Division title, bac...

no_space
Book celebrating work of composer Tommy Whelan

A new book celebrating the work of Galway flute player and composer Tommy Whelan (1879-1951) has ...

no_space
Maigh Cuilinn step it up a few notches for easy win

Maigh Cuilinn 4-11 Monivea-Abbey 1– 5 By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium MAIGH Cuilinn t...

no_space
UHG is country’s third most crowded hospital

More than 7,500 people have had to spend at least one night on a trolley bed in University Hospit...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up