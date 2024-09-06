Plans lodged for over 150 new homes at Ballymoneen Road in city
Plans have been lodged for over 150 new homes at Ballymoneen Road in the city.
Cairn Homes Properties Limited is seeking permission for the development behind the existing Fana Buí estate.
The plans are for 113 new houses and 43 apartments, as well as a creche, with a new entrance off Ballymoneen Road.
City planners will make a decision in October.
