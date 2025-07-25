  • Services

Plans lodged for new School of Medicine at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a new School of Medicine at University of Galway.

The site is close to the entrance of the university – behind Block E, which overlooks College Green.

The plans involve the demolition of an extension to Block E and a nearby prefab, as well as the removal of 20 parking spaces.

In their place would be a state-of-the-art new School of Medicine building across four storeys.

In a letter supporting the application, Dean of the College of Medicine, Professor Martin O’ Donnell, says the current school is outdated and undersized.

He notes it was built in the 1980s, and no longer meets the scale, ambition or interdisciplinary nature of their work.

Professor O’ Donnell points out that medical student numbers have doubled in the last four decades, while postgraduate offerings have expanded eightfold.

He concludes the planned new building is a necessary step foward that will cement University of Galway’s role as a national and international leader in medical education and research.

City planners are due to make a decision in September.

