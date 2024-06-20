Plans lodged for new housing estate in Moycullen village

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Moycullen village.

Ardent Property Investment LTD is seeking permission for 37 homes off Church Road, opposite the existing Woodlands Park estate.





They’d be a mix of apartments, terraced houses and semi-detached homes.

County planners are due to make a decision by August.

