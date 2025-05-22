Plans lodged for new housing estate at Briarhill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate on the edge of the city at Briarhill.

The plans would see 58 homes built at a site behind Briarhill National School, in a mix of semi-detached and terraced homes, as well as apartments.

The project is led by Martin Coyne, and county planners are set to make a decision in June.

