Plans lodged for new community playground in Carnmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Plans have been lodged for a new community playground in Carnmore.
The project, led by Seán Mannion, would be located behind the community centre, opposite the gap between the first and second pitch.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It would include swings, slides, timber and net bridges, balance beams, tunnels, play mounds, and benches.
The application says it would be suitable for children aged between 3 and 12 years of age.
County planners will make a decision in September.
The post Plans lodged for new community playground in Carnmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Excellent demand for properties in Connemara
DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents conducted its summer online property auction for its coastal co...
Councillor slams “pie in the sky” rules stalling works in Connemara
Absolutely ridiculous “pie in the sky” rules and regulations are to blame for vital w...
Clifden’s Gaeltacht Service Town Language Plan officially launched
The Language Plan for the Gaeltacht Service Town of An Clochán or Clifden has been officially lau...
Galway man’s marathon charity cycle – with kidney dialysis machine in tow
A Galwayman will pedal his way from east to west on a charity cycle with a difference next week –...
Access issues may have cost iconic Aran beach its prized Blue Flag status
Galway County Council has declined to say why Cill Mhuirbhigh Beach on Inis Mór has lost its Blue...
OPW seeks public’s help in fleshing out the story of Aughnanure Castle
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Aughnanure Castle being open to the public – and to mark ...
Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy announces diocesan changes
Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy has announced diocesan changes, including several retirements an...
New creativity fund for people living in emergency accommodation launched in Galway city
A new fund to support access to arts, culture, and creativity for people in emergency accommodati...
Proposed social housing development in Ballinasloe expanded
A proposed social housing development at Dunlo Hill in Ballinasloe has now been expanded. An upda...