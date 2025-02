This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission is being sought for new apartment blocks in Knocknacarra.

The project, led by Highcross Developments Limited, would be based at a site near the junction of the Clybaun Road and Western Distributor Road.

An existing two-storey home would be demolished to make way for two apartment blocks up to six storeys in height, offering 40 units.

City planners will make a decision in April.

