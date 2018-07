Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged to build a new amphi-theatre and sports facility in the city.

Yeats College has applied for planning permission to build the facilities at Dublin Road, overlooking Lough Atalia.

The proposed amphi-theatre would be sited near the Huntsman and would overlook Lough Atalia.

