Plans lodged for major service station off N83 at Knockdoe

Plans lodged for major service station off N83 at Knockdoe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a two-storey service station off the N83 at Knockdoe.

The project is led by Castlegar Developments Ltd and county planners are now assessing the plans.

This would be a major development on the left side of the N83 heading towards Tuam, representing a multi-million euro investment.

The entrance would be just before Knockdoe Junction, close to the old Newell’s filling station and shop.

It’d offer six regular pumps, two separate HGV pumps, a retail shop, and a food court with three outlets.

Included in those food plans are a drive-thru, as well as outside terraced seating and additional seating on a second floor.

There’d be parking for 80 cars, HGV and coach parking, and 36 covered bicycle spaces – as well as a new pedestrian and cycle route through the site to connect to the local bus stop.

County planners will make a decision in September.

