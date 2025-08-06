Plans lodged for major service station off N83 at Knockdoe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a two-storey service station off the N83 at Knockdoe.

The project is led by Castlegar Developments Ltd and county planners are now assessing the plans.

This would be a major development on the left side of the N83 heading towards Tuam, representing a multi-million euro investment.

The entrance would be just before Knockdoe Junction, close to the old Newell’s filling station and shop.

It’d offer six regular pumps, two separate HGV pumps, a retail shop, and a food court with three outlets.

Included in those food plans are a drive-thru, as well as outside terraced seating and additional seating on a second floor.

There’d be parking for 80 cars, HGV and coach parking, and 36 covered bicycle spaces – as well as a new pedestrian and cycle route through the site to connect to the local bus stop.

County planners will make a decision in September.