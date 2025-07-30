  • Services

Plans lodged for major redevelopment of Gort Town Centre

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a major project to redevelop Gort Town Centre.

It’s the Gort Town Centre Public Realm Enhancement Project, led by Galway County Council.

In summary – it’s all about transforming the streetscape, public areas and open spaces, making Gort a more attractive place to live, work and visit.

In reality – it’s a complex undertaking with many different aspects, and a full plan can be seen on the Galway County Council website.

Permission is being sought from An Coimisiún Pleanála, with a decision expected early next year.

