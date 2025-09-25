  • Services

Plans lodged for major low-carbon energy centre in Doughiska

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission is being sought for a major energy centre in Doughiska that would provide low-carbon heating to homes in the area.

The project, led by Empor Investments Limited, would be based at the Merlin Park Industrial Estate.

It involves the installation of massive air heat pumps, electric and gas boilers, solar panels, and an underground heatpipe network spanning 2.4km to serve future customers.

City planners are due to make a decision in November.

