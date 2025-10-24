  • Services

Services

Plans lodged for major housing development in Knocknacarra

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a major housing development in Knocknacarra and Rahoon

Kingston Stables Limited has submitted plans for 362 homes – a mixture of houses and apartments.

The plans would include 65 two, three and four-bed townhouses, 236 apartments of varying sizes, and 61 duplex houses

The buildings would range between two and six storeys in height, and would also host a childcare facility, along with car and bike parking spaces.

The plans also include the provision of a new active travel cycle and pedestrian access from Millers Lane, as well as upgrades to the existing access at Kingston Road

A decision by the City Council is due in December.

2560320

