Plans lodged for large scale residential development in Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a large scale residential development in Athenry.

Athenry Ventures Ltd is looking to build 133 homes at a site at Cullairbaun, bordered by the existing Cluain Lara and Caislean Rí estates.

They’d be mostly 3-bed units – and the plans also involve the renovation of Cullairbaun House for use a pre-school creche.

Also included are an after-school creche, central play areas,185 parking spaces, and 374 bicyle spaces.

County planners are due to make a decision in May.