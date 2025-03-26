  • Services

Plans lodged for large scale residential development in Athenry

Plans lodged for large scale residential development in Athenry
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for a large scale residential development in Athenry.

Athenry Ventures Ltd is looking to build 133 homes at a site at Cullairbaun, bordered by the existing Cluain Lara and Caislean Rí estates.

They’d be mostly 3-bed units – and the plans also involve the renovation of Cullairbaun House for use a pre-school creche.

Also included are an after-school creche, central play areas,185 parking spaces, and 374 bicyle spaces.

County planners are due to make a decision in May.

