Plans lodged for greenway at Derryfadda Bog in Ballinasloe

Published:

Planning permission is being sought for a new greenway at Derryfadda Bog in Ballinasloe.

The project is led by the Ballyforan Area Transition Team, and would see a 3km shared walkway and cycleway built around rehabilitated peatland.


It’ll be bordered by the River Suck to the north and east, and there’ll also be a carpark, bicycle parking, and pedestrian access paths.

Funding of almost €1m for the greenway was awarded through the Just Transition Fund.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says this is a fantastic opportunity – and the Ballyforan Area Transition Team have done incredible work.

The post Plans lodged for greenway at Derryfadda Bog in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

