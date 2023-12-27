Plans lodged for greenway at Derryfadda Bog in Ballinasloe
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Planning permission is being sought for a new greenway at Derryfadda Bog in Ballinasloe.
The project is led by the Ballyforan Area Transition Team, and would see a 3km shared walkway and cycleway built around rehabilitated peatland.
It’ll be bordered by the River Suck to the north and east, and there’ll also be a carpark, bicycle parking, and pedestrian access paths.
Funding of almost €1m for the greenway was awarded through the Just Transition Fund.
Local Senator Aisling Dolan says this is a fantastic opportunity – and the Ballyforan Area Transition Team have done incredible work.
