Plans lodged for expansion of iconic city pub

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been lodged for the expansion of an iconic pub in the heart of the city.

Freeney’s Bar at High Street is looking to expand into a vacant retail unit at Old Malte Arcade, to accommodate a new toilet block.

That would enable a redesign and considerable expansion of floor space in the bar, as well as the reintroduction of old timber beams in the ceiling.

Preliminary archaeological works in advance of the planning application discovered that the northern walls in the property likely date back to the medieval period.

City planners will make a decision in November.

2560284