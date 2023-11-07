Plans lodged for expansion at Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh

Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh.

The plans involve the construction of a new single story extension, as well as an extension to the staff car park.





There’d also be some new lighting installed.

A decision is due from county planners in December.

