Plans lodged for expansion at Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh

Plans lodged for expansion at Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh
Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh.

The plans involve the construction of a new single story extension, as well as an extension to the staff car park.


There’d also be some new lighting installed.

A decision is due from county planners in December.

 

