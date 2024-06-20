  • Services

Services

Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway

Published:

Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway
Share story:

Planning permission is being sought for a new development of 64 homes in Claregalway.

Valcris Ltd is looking to build on a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind a planned Lidl supermarket, which has been approved by An Bord Pleanala.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Primary access would be through Lakeview, with pedestrian links also planned for the northwest side onto the Lidl site.

The homes would be a mix of three and two bed townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, up to three stories in height.

County planners are due to make a decision in August.

The post Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD says “not a peep” from Government over promised action on full-year student leases

There hasn’t been “a peep” from Government over promised action on students bei...

no_space
Independent Ireland councillors unhappy after being “locked out” of power in new County Council

Local Independent Ireland councillors aren’t happy that they’ve been “locked ou...

no_space
Call for “certainty” from HSE over future plan for Clifden Hospital once new amalgamated nursing unit is completed

There’s a call for “certainty” from the HSE over future plans for Clifden Hospi...

no_space
Plans lodged for new housing estate in Moycullen village

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Moycullen village. Ardent Property Investment ...

no_space
Developer appeals to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of antenna and dishes on Knocknacarra building

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of planning permission to keep a...

no_space
Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly

Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme is to begin in Galway shortly This scheme, alread...

no_space
€150K awarded to GRETB to support marginalised learners

Close to €150,000 in funding has been announced for Galway and Roscommon Education and Training B...

no_space
Maybe the time has come to stop torturing our own people

Country Living with Francis Farragher ELECTION count locations are unusual places to be: late ...

no_space
Five points to take from Euro and local elections

World of Politics with Harry McGee Five points to make as the dust finally settles on the Euro...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up