Planning permission is being sought for a new development of 64 homes in Claregalway.

Valcris Ltd is looking to build on a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind a planned Lidl supermarket, which has been approved by An Bord Pleanala.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Primary access would be through Lakeview, with pedestrian links also planned for the northwest side onto the Lidl site.

The homes would be a mix of three and two bed townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, up to three stories in height.

County planners are due to make a decision in August.

The post Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.