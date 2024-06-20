Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Planning permission is being sought for a new development of 64 homes in Claregalway.
Valcris Ltd is looking to build on a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind a planned Lidl supermarket, which has been approved by An Bord Pleanala.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Primary access would be through Lakeview, with pedestrian links also planned for the northwest side onto the Lidl site.
The homes would be a mix of three and two bed townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, up to three stories in height.
County planners are due to make a decision in August.
The post Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Local TD says “not a peep” from Government over promised action on full-year student leases
There hasn’t been “a peep” from Government over promised action on students bei...
Independent Ireland councillors unhappy after being “locked out” of power in new County Council
Local Independent Ireland councillors aren’t happy that they’ve been “locked ou...
Call for “certainty” from HSE over future plan for Clifden Hospital once new amalgamated nursing unit is completed
There’s a call for “certainty” from the HSE over future plans for Clifden Hospi...
Plans lodged for new housing estate in Moycullen village
Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Moycullen village. Ardent Property Investment ...
Developer appeals to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of antenna and dishes on Knocknacarra building
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of planning permission to keep a...
Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme to begin in Galway shortly
Bus Eireann’s Travel Assistance programme is to begin in Galway shortly This scheme, alread...
€150K awarded to GRETB to support marginalised learners
Close to €150,000 in funding has been announced for Galway and Roscommon Education and Training B...
Maybe the time has come to stop torturing our own people
Country Living with Francis Farragher ELECTION count locations are unusual places to be: late ...
Five points to take from Euro and local elections
World of Politics with Harry McGee Five points to make as the dust finally settles on the Euro...