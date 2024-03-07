  • Services

Services

Plans lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon

Published:

Plans lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon
Share story:

Plans have been lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon.

The project, led by Goaley Crescent Contracts Limited, would be a mix of terraced homes and apartments at Letteragh Road.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

City planners are due to make a decision in April.

The post Plans lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Funeral of much loved Saoírse Ruane to take place on Friday and Sunday

The funeral of Athenry’s Saoírse Ruane, who captured the heart of the nation on the Toy Show in C...

no_space
Public’s views sought on plans for over 200 homes on city’s Dyke Road

The Land Development Agency and Galway City Council are seeking the public’s views on plans...

no_space
Galway finally off the mark as in-form Hynes sparkles

Galway 1-12 Meath 0-7 By DARREN KELLY at DUGGAN PARK SHAUNA Hynes was Galway’s star last...

no_space
Galway mums are rockin’ the difference!

Two Galway mums have come together with a group of children to release a very special song ahead ...

no_space
Killeen nails terrific winner for defiant Loughrea boys

St. Raphael’s   1-20 Nenagh CBS   3-13 By Eanna O’Reilly in Tulla CULLEN Killeen was the...

no_space
Trainer Mullins poised clean up again at Cheltenham National Hunt Festival

EMBASSY Gardens, Lossiemouth, Ballyburn, State Man, Jasmin De Vaux, Fact To File, Dinoblue, Jade ...

no_space
Four decades keeping the blues flame well lit

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell For roughly 40 years, Dublin native Eamonn McCormack has been ...

no_space
NTA’s first-ever survey of Green Travel in Galway

Galwegians who walk and cycle in the city every day collectively remove 29,000 cars off the city’...

no_space
When ‘G word’ takes over it’s Joe Soap who’ll pay the price

Country Living with Francis Farragher Money has been more of a necessary nuisance in my life t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up