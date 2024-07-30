Plans launched for fresh attempt to build major sports facility in Athenry

Fresh plans have been launched to build a major sports facility in Athenry.

The sports centre at Mountain South would be a high quality training ground for Galway United and Athenry Swans Hockey Club.





The site has been provided by Glenamaddy brothers Luke and Brian Comer, majority owners of Galway United.

Ambitious plans were first lodged in 2022 – but were rejected by county planners on a number of grounds.

Redesigned plans have now been unveiled at a well attended event in the city – which included local sports figures, the FAI, and politicians.

Also announced was the seeking of multi-million euro funding through the Government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Chair of Galway United, Jonathan Corbett says they want to ensure they have the strongest possible backing for the new plans.

