  • Services

Services

Plans launched for fresh attempt to build major sports facility in Athenry

Published:

Plans launched for fresh attempt to build major sports facility in Athenry
Share story:

Fresh plans have been launched to build a major sports facility in Athenry.

The sports centre at Mountain South would be a high quality training ground for Galway United and Athenry Swans Hockey Club.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The site has been provided by Glenamaddy brothers Luke and Brian Comer, majority owners of Galway United.

Ambitious plans were first lodged in 2022 – but were rejected by county planners on a number of grounds.

Redesigned plans have now been unveiled at a well attended event in the city – which included local sports figures, the FAI, and politicians.

Also announced was the seeking of multi-million euro funding through the Government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Chair of Galway United, Jonathan Corbett says they want to ensure they have the strongest possible backing for the new plans.

The post Plans launched for fresh attempt to build major sports facility in Athenry appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Councillor slams “pure stupid” €400k spend on two council trucks

A county councillor has described a spend of several hundred thousand euro on specialist trucks f...

no_space
Ballygar man to do charity cycle with kidney dialysis machine in tow

A Ballygar man says he wants to highlight how organ failure can affect young people, by going on ...

no_space
Connemara Cat selected to represent Galway at ‘Nose of Tralee’

A Connemara Cat has been selected to represent Galway at this year’s ‘Nose of Tralee&...

no_space
University of Galway leads research into effect of tiny ocean organisms on climate change

The University of Galway is leading an international expedition to research the effect tiny ocean...

no_space
Gardaí investigate criminal damage to houses in Ballybane and Doughiska

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to houses in Ballybane and Doughiska. The incidents over...

no_space
Call for HSE to “get real” and properly fund vital cancer support service in Ballinasloe

There’s a call for the HSE to “get real” and properly fund a vital cancer suppo...

no_space
Excellent demand for properties in Connemara

DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents conducted its summer online property auction for its coastal co...

no_space
Councillor slams “pie in the sky” rules stalling works in Connemara

Absolutely ridiculous “pie in the sky” rules and regulations are to blame for vital w...

no_space
Clifden’s Gaeltacht Service Town Language Plan officially launched

The Language Plan for the Gaeltacht Service Town of An Clochán or Clifden has been officially lau...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up