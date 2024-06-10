Plans in place for Coast Road green route

The new Coast Road Pedestrian and Cycling Route earmarked for Oranmore will go to planning before the end of this year.

That’s according to Government Chief Whip and local TD, Hildegarde Naughton, who said that the new project would encompass the existing Coast Road between the mini roundabout at the top of Main Street, Oranmore, as far as the entrance at the Oranmore Train Station carpark.

“I am pleased to see progress on this particular piece of infrastructure for Oranmore. The condition of the present footpath is quite poor and there is no cycleway whatsoever,” she said.

“After I previously secured funding to alleviate the flooding on the Coast Road and have lighting installed, this new facility will ensure that people can safely walk and cycle to the train station,” the Oranmore native said.

“I am happy to say that this project will tie into the existing or any proposed footpaths and cycle tracks in the Oranmore area and that pedestrian and cycle facilities will be improved at all junctions along the route. It will also have the benefit of kick-starting the development of cycle facilities along the Coast Road between Oranmore and Galway City,” the Minister added.

The project is around 1.3km long and will extend from the mini roundabout north of Oranmore Village and end at the Train Station Entrance junction on Coast Road.

“The reopening of the Train Station in Oranmore in 2013 was a game changer for the town and made commuting to work in Galway possible,” said Minister Naughton.

“Together with the €12 million I secured for the redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station, which is to go to planning imminently, this new cycle and walkway is good news for Oranmore. With the doubling of capacity that the new station will bring, it is essential that access to the station from Oranmore town is made easier for both the walking and cycling public.

“Additionally, with the recent announcement from Irish Rail of planned additional services to and from Oranmore means that this pedestrian and cycling route is of even more importance.

“Oranmore is a fantastic and growing town. However, the infrastructure needs to keep pace with that growth, and I am committed to ensuring that it does,” the Minister concluded.

Pictured: Confirmation…Minister Hildegarde Naughton.