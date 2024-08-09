Planning permission is being sought for almost two dozen new homes in Milltown.

Eleanor Sheridan is looking to build 23 units at a greenfield site on the N17, beside the community centre.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

They’d be a mix of semi-detached, terrace, apartment and duplex units.

Permission was previously granted in 2021 for a 55-bed nursing home and four houses.

County planners will make a decision on the latest plans next month.

2460993

The post Plans for two dozen new homes in Milltown appeared first on Galway Bay FM.