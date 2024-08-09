  • Services

Services

Plans for two dozen new homes in Milltown

Published:

Plans for two dozen new homes in Milltown
Share story:

Planning permission is being sought for almost two dozen new homes in Milltown.

Eleanor Sheridan is looking to build 23 units at a greenfield site on the N17, beside the community centre.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

They’d be a mix of semi-detached, terrace, apartment and duplex units.

Permission was previously granted in 2021 for a 55-bed nursing home and four houses.

County planners will make a decision on the latest plans next month.

2460993

The post Plans for two dozen new homes in Milltown appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Restoration of water supply in Oranmore and Maree pushed out to midnight

The restoration of the water supply in Oranmore and Maree has been pushed out to midnight. Origin...

no_space
Public consultation opens on enhancement scheme for key Tuam area

Public consultation has opened on the Ballygaddy Road park enhancement scheme in Tuam. Galway Cou...

no_space
Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic

Galway’s The Saw Doctors have been added to the lineup for Electric Picnic. The festival ki...

no_space
Government funding for three Galway bog-related community projects

Government funding has been announced for three Galway bog-related community projects. €52,000 is...

no_space
Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams

Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams. Stud...

no_space
Local Senator insists Government will continue to support once-off rural housing

Once-off rural housing developments will continue to be supported by the Government. That’s...

no_space
Claregalway Castle and St. Nicholas Collegiate Church to benefit from €1m fund to develop gala venues

Claregalway Castle and St. Nicholas Collegiate Church are among 5 venues nationwide set to share ...

no_space
East Galway Farm Walk to promote native sheep farming

An East Galway farmer is to host a farm walk this weekend to promote the benefits of the native G...

no_space
Champs St Thomas’ start quest for historic senior hurling seven-in-a-row

ELEVEN weeks after Galway’s All-Ireland ambitions ended in disappointing fashion following defeat...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up