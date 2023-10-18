  • Services

Plans for new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club refused by county planners

Published:

Plans for new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club refused by county planners
County planners have rejected plans for a new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club.

The pitch would have been located at Moanbaun, around 2.5km northwest from the town centre.


The plans for the sand-based pitch, along with a new carpark and entrace roadway, are led by Carnaun Athenry Community Sports & Recreation Company.

It would cater for Athenry Camogie Club, which currently has no facility or grounds of its own, and uses those of other clubs.

The application argues for a club of over 500 members, it’s not sustainable in the longer term.

Previously, planning permission had been sought at a different site, but had to be withdrawn over environmental concerns.

But a considerable number of local objections were lodged against the latest plans – with issues including traffic levels, road safety, lack of connectivity, and impact on nearby homes.

One submission questioned if the pitch is even necessary, given existing facilities in the local area.

County planners have now rejected the plans on a number of grounds, including its “remote and disconnected” nature.

The post Plans for new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club refused by county planners appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

