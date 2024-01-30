Plans for new housing estate of 74 homes in Claregalway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Claregalway of 74 homes.
The project, led by O’ Malley construction, would be based at a site behind the existing Sli an Bhradain estate.
They’d be a mix of single and two-bed apartments, and three and four-bedroom homes.
Access would be through the existing entrance to Sli an Bhradain and Church View estates, and a new pedestrian access point would be created from Sli an Bhradain.
County planners are due to make a decision in March.
