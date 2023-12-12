Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Ballygar.

Claire and Kevin Tierney are seeking permission to build 16 two-storey homes at a site off the N63 in the village.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The plans would involve the demolition of an existing home to provide access.

County planners are due to make a decision in January.

The post Plans for new housing estate in Ballygar appeared first on Galway Bay FM.