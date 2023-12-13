Plans for new housing development in Claregalway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Plans have been lodged for a new housing development in Claregalway.
Goaley Crescent Contracts Limited is seeking permission to build 14 units at Droim Na Gaoithe, in a mix of semi-detached homes and apartments.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The plans would involve the demolition of an existing vacant home, and upgrade of vehicle entrance and footpaths onto Lakeview Road.
County planners are due to make a decision in January.
The post Plans for new housing development in Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Corofin residents seek measures to tackle highs speeds on road into village
Corofin residents are looking for measures to tackle excessively high speeds on a local road in t...
Catherine Connolly slams absence of Housing Minister at Dáil debates on housing crisis
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has sharply criticised the Housing Minister, for his failure to...
Renewed concern over “dangerous” state of N84 between Headford and Shrule
There’s renewed concern over the “dangerous” state of the N84 between Headford ...
Dáil hears serious concerns over secondary school capacity in Athenry
The Dáil, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, have heard of major secondary school capacity issues in Ath...
New CEO appointed to Marine Institute in Oranmore
Dr. Rick Officer has been appointed the new CEO of the Marine Institute in Oranmore. He joins the...
Warning signage to go up along N59 due to “out of control” numbers of deer
Warning signage is to be put up along the N59 this side of Christmas due to high numbers of deer ...
Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections in Athenry-Oranmore next year
Fine Gael has selected candidates for local elections in Athenry-Oranmore next year. They are sit...
Plans for new housing estate in Ballygar
Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Ballygar. Claire and Kevin Tierney are seeking...
Frustration over stalled bus shelter for Oughterard due to wheelchair concerns
A local councillor is frustrated that a bus shelter cannot be installed in Oughterard – bec...