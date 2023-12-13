  • Services

Plans for new housing development in Claregalway

Published:

Plans for new housing development in Claregalway
Plans have been lodged for a new housing development in Claregalway.

Goaley Crescent Contracts Limited is seeking permission to build 14 units at Droim Na Gaoithe, in a mix of semi-detached homes and apartments.


The plans would involve the demolition of an existing vacant home, and upgrade of vehicle entrance and footpaths onto Lakeview Road.

County planners are due to make a decision in January.

 

