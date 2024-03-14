An active travel scheme in Oranmore – which aims to create cycling and pedestrian links to the train station – won’t be completed for at least two years.

The estimated 2026 date was confirmed at a meeting at County Hall this week by engineers working at the local authority.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The scheme covers around 1.3km, and will build cycle lanes and improved footpaths between the Tesco roundabout and the entrance to the station.

Seperately, Irish Rail is expected to lodge a planning application shortly for a passing loop at Oranmore, to increase services between Athenry and Galway.

The post Plans for new footpaths and cycle lanes to Oranmore train station won’t be completed until 2026 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.