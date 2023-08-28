Plans for new creche in Oranmore
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for a new creche in Oranmore.
The facility, led by Pixie Garden Limited, would be based at Unit No.9 at the Pairc an Clochar development in the centre of the village.
The anchor tenant of the development is Tesco.
County planners are due to make a decision in October.
