Plans for new community walkway at Williamstown GAA grounds
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new community walkway at Williamstown GAA clubgrounds.
The walkway would follow the perimeter of the existing pitch and include fencing and lighting works.
County planners are due to make a decision in October.
