Plans for new apartment blocks in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are in the pipeline for a new apartment complex in Salthill.

Catena Property Company Limited is seeking planning permission for 39 apartments at Upper Salthill.

The proposed development would involve the demolition of an existing house at 105 Upper Salthill.

It would be replaced with an infill apartment complex with 39 apartments and associated balconies.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…