Plans for new apartment block in Oranmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Plans have been lodged for a new apartment block in Oranmore.
David & Sally Jordan are seeking permission for the development at Bog Road.
It’d consist of 14 units in a two and a half storey block, in a mix of single, two-bed and three-bed units.
County planners are due to make a decision in March.
The post Plans for new apartment block in Oranmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
