Plans have been lodged for a new apartment block in Oranmore.

David & Sally Jordan are seeking permission for the development at Bog Road.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’d consist of 14 units in a two and a half storey block, in a mix of single, two-bed and three-bed units.

County planners are due to make a decision in March.

The post Plans for new apartment block in Oranmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.