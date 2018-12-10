Plans for marine related heritage centre in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are in the pipeline for a new marine related heritage centre in Connemara
Ionad Oidhreachta na mBádóirí is seeking permission for a cultural and heritage centre for boats at Barr an Doire, An Cheathrú Rua
It will include storage for boats, an area for boat-making, access to the quay and car parking.
A decision is due from the county council in January.
