Plans for marine related heritage centre in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are in the pipeline for a new marine related heritage centre in Connemara

Ionad Oidhreachta na mBádóirí is seeking permission for a cultural and heritage centre for boats at Barr an Doire, An Cheathrú Rua

It will include storage for boats, an area for boat-making, access to the quay and car parking.

A decision is due from the county council in January.