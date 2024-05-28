Plans for large scale housing development in Oranmore
Planning permission is being sought for a large scale housing development in Oranmore.
Marshall Yards Development Company Ltd. is looking to build 171 homes and creche at a 5.5 hectare site off the Coast Road, backing onto the railway line.
They’d be mainly 2 and 3 bed townhouses, with a smaller number of single and four bed units.
The plans also involve pedestrian and cyclist facilities along the Coast Road connecting to Oranmore rail station.
County planners are due to make a decision in July.
