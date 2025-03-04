Plans for IPAS centre at former nursing home in Athenry not going ahead

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans for an IPAS centre at a former nursing home in Athenry will not be going ahead for now.

The Department of Integration had been looking at the former Castleturvin Nursing Home on the outskirts of the town.

The 42-bedroom home announced it’s closure in late 2022, citing unsustainable costs.

Local Sinn Fein TD Louis O’ Hara says the Department has now confirmed an assessment showed it’s not suitable for an IPAS centre due to works needed.

But he says that could change in the future.