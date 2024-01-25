Plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore rejected

County planners have rejected plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore.

The park would have been based on lands on the East side of Renville Park.





In making the application, owner Jennifer Shaughnessy said there’s high consumer demand for a safe and secure area for the exercise, socialisation, and training of dogs.

It was argued that at present, for owners who want their dogs to run free to burn off energy and get adequate exercise, they have to travel to another county like Mayo or Limerick.

But county planners have poured cold water on the plans for now, for a few different reasons.

One is that the access road network wouldn’t be suitable and could pose a danger to public safety – while issues were also raised over sight-lines.

They also felt it hadn’t been shown that the development wouldn’t negatively impact on nearby conservation sites, including Galway Bay Complex SAC.

