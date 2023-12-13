  • Services

Plans for expansion of Tesco in Oranmore

Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Tesco in Oranmore.

The project would see the existing store amalgamated with vacant retail units number 3 and 4 at the Páirc an Chlochair development.


County planners are due to make a decision in February.

