Plans for detailed study of Connemara's Special Areas of Conservation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are being made to carry out a detailed study of the Connemara Bog Complex which comprise the Special Areas of Conservation, or SACS.

They were introduced in the 1990s covering an area of 50,000 hectares of mountain ranging from Ballyconneely in the west as far as Spiddal.

Now the environment-focused agency “Wild Atlantic Nature Life” is about to carry out a detailed study of flora and fauna in the Connemara Bog Complex.

Over a thousand landowners have received letters, and have been told they may talk to the researchers if they spot them locally.

In the greater scheme of things, the Bog Complex elicits many responses in Connemara.

The environmental designations are a serious factor in deciding on planning applications, and developments such as the proposed upgrade of the N. 59 from Clifden to Maam Cross, have fallen victim.

That alongside difficulties in planning for homes in the area paint a very complex picture.